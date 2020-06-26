Limato aims to defend Criterion Crown | Racing News

Henry Candy is optimistic Limato can defy his advancing years by registering back-to-back wins in the Betway Criterion Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The evergreen eight-year-old begins his seventh season in training by attempting to become just the second horse to claim successive victories in the Group Three prize, which includes been transferred to the Rowley Mile, having landed last year’s renewal on the July Course.

Although that he registered only one win last term, Limato, who will be partnered for the first time by Adam Kirby, signed off the campaign with a decent effort in defeat on the Rowley Mile when finding only Mustashry too strong in his bid for a third consecutive victory in the Group Two Challenge Stakes.

Candy said: “He is very unaware he could be that bit older and he still behaves such as a lovable idiot.

“It will be interesting to observe he copes as an eight-year-old – it must just take the edge off him a bit as he cannot be the same as when he was three or four.

“He still seems packed with enthusiasm and goes OKAY at home. He likes the track at the Rowley Mile and seven furlongs is his game now. Hopefully they don’t get much rain up there, like they do he wont run.

“So many people have been asking about Limato and when we are likely to see him as you don’t get many eight-year-olds racing at his level. I hope he can do himself justice and not let people down.”

Tip Two Win will make his first start right back at the the track since finishing second in the 2000 Guineas 2 yrs ago, but trainer Roger Teal expects the son of Dark Angel to be in need of his first run in very nearly 12 months.

Teal said: “He seems to be going nicely in the home, but clearly he is going to think about it for the run having been off the track for a while. He is as fit as we will get him and I think seven furlongs is most likely his trip.

“Although he does not want it soft, any rain would help ease the sting from the ground as Newmarket will get pretty quick. If that he produces his best form, he would be up there, but he can benefit for the run.

“We stopped early last season as we had niggly little problems, but the last three or four months in training have been good, so hopefully he can comeback to what he was.”

The Mark Johnston-trained Thunderous will attempt to extend his unbeaten record to four by claiming the 2nd Listed victory of his career on his first attempt over a mile and one fourth in the Betway Fairway Stakes.

Harry Herbert, racing manager to owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, said: “Thunderous is just a lovely horse and did nothing wrong last year. We hoped to be running in the big autumn races, but he just sustained just a little injury after his Listed win at Newbury.

“I think Mark and Charlie Johnston expect him to improve for the run as he might be described as a bit ring rusty. He has done well physically from two to three and he looks a very mature, masculine, powerful horse.

“In his races last year it looked like he would get swallowed up, but then he has gone on to win impressively. It looked like he was crying out to go further and that is the impression we got, but we won’t know for sure until we have tried it.”