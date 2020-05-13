Lilly Singh is here to try and lighten our moods

“[I feel] a duty to produced favorable web content,” Singh informed CNN in a current meeting. “There’s a lot of headlines that are really scary. I think because I have such a large following, I feel a sense of responsibility to share optimism and positivity and not fear monger.”

Singh claimed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s focusing on sharing truths with her target markets.

“I want to make sure whatever I do is factual, informative and not just a mindless part of the conversation but actually offering value to the conversation,” Singh claimed. “I think it’s more so the responsibility of having a platform and at times like this being able to spread information that helps people, I think that’s really cool and that’s the part of my job that really is something I didn’t think would impact me the way that it does.”

While she brings both consideration and levity to her job, Singh does not consider herself a comic.

“I try not to call myself a comedian because I don’t always think I’m funny,” she claimed. “I like to call myself a storyteller. I think what I do in my videos is not even so much joke… because I’ve never formally studied comedy or anything, it’s just me telling stories. Things that I’ve observed, things that I’ve grown up with that I think are funny.”

Singh wishes her job nowadays provides a break from the battles many are encountering.

“I feel like being a light right now,” she claimed.