Lillard, Blazers claim final play-in berth By Reuters

©Reuters NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets



Damian Lillard scored 42 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers got away with a 134-133 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night near Orlando to clinch the 8th seed in the Western Conference and a berth in the play-in series versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following video games of 51 and 61 points, Lillard assisted Portland (35-39) clinch by scoring 12 points in the 4th quarter, consisting of a 3-pointer from the edge of the NBA logo design at halfcourt. He produced his 11 th video game of a minimum of 40 points this season by shooting 13 of 22, consisting of 8 of 14 on 3-point efforts.

Portland will host the ninth-seeded Grizzlies on Saturday, requiring simply one win to guarantee a playoffberth If the Blazers lose, the groups will play once again Sunday, with the winner declaring the final playoff area. The winner will draw the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the preliminary of the playoffs.

Lillard’s greatest soft-pedal the stretch really began the protective end. Portland took a 134-130 lead on a jumper by C.J. McCollum with 53.4 seconds left, after Lillard poked the ball from behind while safeguarding Caris LeVert simply previous midcourt. LeVert reacted with a 3-point play to get within one, however his step-back effort …