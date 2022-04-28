Lilit Makunts, who is Pashinyan’s ambassador to Washington, has called the American police for the third time in three months against the American-Armenian youth. Yerkir.am writes about this.

“This time Makunts demanded from the US police to arrest the American-Armenian youth, who were participating in the commemoration of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide in the US Congress.

“Earlier, Makunts, again behaving in such an unusual manner, tried to get the Armenian youth arrested while they were fighting for the release of Armenian prisoners of war,” the website wrote.