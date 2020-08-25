Lili Reinhart ‘really didn’t’ want to do underwear scene on ‘Riverdale’: ‘I don’t have the CW girl body’

“I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated.”

‘RIVERDALE’ STAR LILI REINHART REVEALS ‘INSECURE’ FEELINGS ABOUT HER WEIGHT WHILE ON SET

“I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it,” Reinhart continued. “So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

Back in February, the “Hustlers” star responded to a fan’s since-deleted tweet about “Riverdale” perpetuating stereotypes about young people with perfect bodies on TV.

LILI REINHART SAYS ‘HUSTLERS’ ROLE MADE HER ‘RESPECT STRIPPERS MORE’

“Don’t you think TV shows like this aimed at teenagers are contributing to unrealistic body expectations [and] body image issues?” asked the fan in the tweet.

Reinhart answered, “Actually, not…