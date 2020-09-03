Lili Reinhart ‘feels like a prisoner’ returning to ‘Riverdale’ set

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good,” she stated. “You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks.”
Reinhart talked to the publication about a large variety of subjects, including her psychological health and what she’s been up to while quarantining.
Turns out she and a few of her other cast members have actually acquired brand-new houses.
“All of the core four of us bought houses this year. All of us,” Reinhart stated. “Cami (Mendes) just bought a house in Silver Lake. Cole (Sprouse) just bought a house in the Hills. KJ (Apa) bought a house in the hills earlier this year. We made it! It’s like, ‘Thank you, Riverdale.'”
Being in your home has actually offered her time to deal with her brand-new home, however she stated not having a hiatus indicates she can’t handle extra tasks.
“I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,'” she stated.
Not that Reinhart will be missing from the scene.
Her brand-new movie, “Chemical Hearts,” was launched last month and her very first book of poetry, “Swimming Lessons,” is set to be released on September 29.