Lili Reinhart Feels ‘Like A Prisoner’ Returning To Riverdale Set Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Dark teen soap Riverdale has actually tossed a teenager or 2 in prison as part of the plot, however the young stars aren’t expected to feel sent to prison by the juggernaut drama.

Unfortunately, this season, it looks like that holds true. Coronavirus has actually significantly changed numerous regular regimens and treatments, and set life is no exception. The cast just recently gone back to Vancouver to complete recording their disturbed 4th season prior to starting the 5th, other than they will not have the ability to leave the nation till Christmas.

Speaking with Nylon publication, the typically in advance Lili Reinhart offered her really truthful viewpoint about the procedures being required to enable recording. She stated:

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked.”

The stringent quarantine guidelines weren’t the only wrinkle in going back to the hit CW program. Lili likewise mentioned how months of lockdown in bright California may impact how the Archie gang is represented in the doom and gloom of the titular town. She discussed: