Lili Reinhart Candidly Opens Up About Coming Out As Bisexual

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her bisexuality, and why she picked to come out when she did!
As you might remember, the Riverdale star just recently revealed that she was bisexual, sharing on her Instagram Story that she would be going to a LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter Protes t in West Hollywood as a “proud bisexual woman.” She composed in the text of her post at the time:
“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”
The 23- year-old talked to Flaunt publication about her choice to come out in early June, which followed she felt uniformity with her peers while objecting with members of the LGBTQ neighborhood because of the increased Black Lives Matter motion:
“I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age. I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention.”
It might have been a surprise to the world when Reinhart revealed her sexual preference, particularly considering that it was simply after her split from long time BF Cole Sprouse, however to those in her inner circle, this …