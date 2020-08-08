Lili Reinhart Candidly Opens Up About Coming Out As Bisexual

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her bisexuality, and why she picked to come out when she did!

As you might remember, the Riverdale star just recently revealed that she was bisexual, sharing on her Instagram Story that she would be going to a LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter Protes t in West Hollywood as a “proud bisexual woman.” She composed in the text of her post at the time:

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Related: Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Using Topless Photo To Support Breonna Taylor

The 23- year-old talked to Flaunt publication about her choice to come out in early June, which followed she felt uniformity with her peers while objecting with members of the LGBTQ neighborhood because of the increased Black Lives Matter motion: