Lilburn Police rescue newborn found under back seat after crash | News

LILBURN,Ga (CBS46)– The wonder of life was particularly apropos when Lilburn Police police officers reached the scene of a crash Monday as well as found a newborn infant under a seat.

Officers Daniel Bride as well as Cepeda Huff both replied to the crash. Police stated the car struck a power post and after that collapsed right into a block wall surface as well as a fencing. Officer Bride was informed by the vehicle driver of the SUV that she was taking her little girl to the medical facility since she had actually remained in labor. On the means to the medical facility, the infant had actually been supplied in the SUV, yet might not be found after the crash.

Lilburn police officers explored the vehicle as well as ultimately found the newborn, with the umbilical cable still affixed, under the back seat of the car. As quickly as police officers had the ability to release the newborn, they ran the youngster over to EMS employees on website that took the newborn to the medical facility.

Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley stated he was “proud of our officers,” which their fast reasoning, “helped save the life of this newborn.”

According to Lilburn Police, the newborn remains in steady problem in a neonatal ICU at a neighborhood medical facility.