Lil Yachty Crashes His Ferrari on Atlanta Freeway After Hydroplaning

Exclusive

Lil Yachty got into a scary car wreck in Atlanta after his car and Mother Nature clashed … which left his sweet ride totaled, but he is gonna be okay.

The rapper was driving on Georgia State Route 400 Monday during some nasty rain and spun out, smashing into a barrier along the shoulder. Our sources say there clearly was a lot of standing water on the road, inducing the sports car to hydroplane.

Yachty lost control and you will see how the impact destroyed his car.

Seems bad — and it’s also — but fortunately for him … we’re told Yachty was able to leave relatively unscathed, with only minor injuries to his arm.

Emergency crews responded to the scene. It’s unclear if Yachty went along to a hospital for treatment. As for his whip … there’s no treating it, we’re told it’s totaled.