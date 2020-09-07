Likelihood US will have Covid-19 vaccine available this year is “extremely low,” former FDA head says

A medical worker takes a swab from a resident of Mumbai, India, for a coronavirus test on September 7. Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

Globally, more than 27 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded, and more than 889,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Here’s the latest on the pandemic.

India reaches a grim milestone: India has surpassed Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, after reporting a daily high of 90,802 new infections on Monday.

India’s total number of cases stands at 4,204,613, according to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. By comparison, Brazil has confirmed 4,137,521 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India is the world’s second most populous nation, home to more than 1.3 billion people — more than six times the population of Brazil.

The United States remains the country with the highest number of recorded cases — more than 6.27 million cases — according to figures from JHU.

Harris criticizes Trump administration’s coronavirus response: Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris attacked the Trump administration for “minimizing the seriousness” of the coronavirus outbreak and failing to do enough for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet.

“There is no question that Donald Trump has been an abject failure and incompetent when it comes to addressing the severe job loss that has happened as a result of the pandemic, because he…