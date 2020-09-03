Like you and me, Blake Bortles wants to play in the NFL

Blake Bortles is still a totally free representative, hoping to discover a brand-new NFL group to sign up with.

Blake Bortles was so close to playing in Super Bowl 52, and now he runs out the league.

Bortles wasthe No 3 total choice by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft, investing his very first 5 NFL seasons there. Though much-maligned throughout his Jaguars period, he almost quarterbacked the 2017Jaguars to the Super Bowl Bortles invested last season supporting Jared Goff withthe Los Angeles Rams He’s patiently waiting on his next NFL chance to get here.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, “While NFL teams explore “Quarantine QB” choices, totally free representative Blake Bortles strategies to remain client and wait on the best chance to really get on the field, per source. He’s staying in shape and tossing numerous times a week. An skilled veterinarian offered as injuries strike.”

While NFL groups check out “Quarantine QB” choices, totally free representative Blake Bortles strategies to remain client and wait on the best chance to really get on the field, per source. He’s staying in shape and tossing numerous times a week. An skilled veterinarian offered as injuries strike. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2020

Will Blake Bortles discover work this year in the NFL or will he sit 2020 out?

At this time, Bortles is …