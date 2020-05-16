Like most proud moms, Kelly Ripa is celebrating her son’s graduation differently this year

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation might not comply with custom this year. But that is not stopping talk-show host Kelly Ripa from celebrating her son, Michael, as he finishes school.

Michael Joseph Consuelos, 22, was wrapping up his undergraduate training Friday at New York University, taking his final examination when Ripa took to Instagram to publish an “#fbf” or “flash back Friday” picture, according to the caption she wrote.

“2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You’re a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #NYU 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜,” Ripa captioned the throwback image from Michael’s highschool graduation.

New York University will maintain its graduation workouts on-line on Wednesday, according to the university’s website. The ceremony can be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook with the choice for dwell commenting.

The class of 2020’s in-person graduation has been postponed and can be rescheduled.

Michael is certainly one of three kids Ripa has with husband Mark Consuelos. The couple has one other son, Joaquin Antonio, who is 17, and a daughter, Lola who is 18.

Their dad, “Riverdale” actor Mark Consuelos, commented on the publish with two flexing muscle emojis.

During Friday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Ripa opened up about her son lacking out on his graduation, like so many different college students throughout the nation.

“He’s one of these very uniquely special kids, he’s just been kind his entire life and he’s such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him,” People quoted her as saying on the present. “And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, ‘Well, it’s not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it’s fine.’ “

Ripa stated she thinks many college students going through the identical scenario are “devastated” and she or he thinks that is a good response. “They worked so hard and they’re not getting to have their big day. But he truly doesn’t seem bothered at all,” she stated.

