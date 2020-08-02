John Place tested positive for Covid-19 along with his entire family after his 21-year-old son went to an event with friends and contracted the virus. He ended up spending 17 days in the ICU on a ventilator battling the virus. Place’s wife, Michele Zymet, spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the “nightmare” her family is going through.
‘Like living a real nightmare’: Hear family’s Covid-19 warning
