‘Like hurricane in teacup, I will leave mark at FKF – Ex-Gor Mahia treasurer Bolo

The qualified accounting professional has actually been cleared to run for a nationwide workplace devoted to representing the interest of females within the federation

Former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo has actually discussed why she should have to be chosen as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee member in the next nationwide elections.

Bolo– who is running for the NEC Women Representative post– stated her enthusiasm and desire to assist the ladies understand their dreams drove her to look for the post.

The FKF’s Electoral Board has actually currently released an initial list of prospects looking for election to different positions at the nationwide level after the lapse of the election window.

“I am deeply humbled and truly elated that I have been cleared by the FKF Elections Board to run for the seat of the National Executive Committee member – Women Representative,” Bolo stated on a Facebook post.

“It is a minute of deep reflection for me, as my enthusiasm and passion to serve females all over this nation is on the course to realisation. Thank you, household, buddies, coworkers and delegates for your assistance and program of self-confidence in me.”

Bolo specified that she has actually found out essential lessons from her previous position at Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia and therefore stands a likelihood to serve must she clinch the seat.

“My …