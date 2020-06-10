‘Like a Stephen King movie’: feral chickens return to plague New Zealand village | World news

Their raucous clucking deprives residents of sleep. They depart the neighbourhood “wrecked”. And meals not noted for them attracts “rats the size of cats” to an in any other case peaceable, leafy suburb.

New Zealand’s nationwide lockdown to quell the unfold of Covid-19 seems to have vanquished the virus, nevertheless it has had one unintended consequence: the re-emergence of a plague – not of frogs or locusts however of feral chickens, a flock of which is as soon as once more menacing an space of west Auckland.

Residents of Titirangi, a suburb of fewer than 4,000 individuals and about 20-30 feral chickens, emerged from New Zealand’s coronavirus lockdown to discover a nightmare they thought had ended was not over. The feral chickens, which council contractors had been working to gently seize and rehome since their numbers peaked in 2019, had multiplied throughout the shutdown.

“It’s reignited old divisions in the village,” mentioned Greg Presland, the long-suffering chair of the Waitākere Ranges neighborhood board, which is tasked with addressing the issue. Some Titirangi residents have mentioned on social media that the chickens carry a quaint and charming character to the village. Others say they’re “like something out of a Stephen King movie”.

Presland, who mentioned “about 15” of the birds have taken up residence 50 metres from his home, mentioned the issue started in 2008 when a resident had launched two domesticated chickens within the village they usually had “gone rogue.”

The flock’s numbers swelled within the years since, peaking at as many as 250 in 2019.

“A combination of being sleep deprived and seeing the neighbourhood wrecked made some people really hate them,” mentioned Presland, including that the chickens had additionally harmed the roots of kauri bushes, an endangered New Zealand native.

But the final straw got here when the suburb was “terrorised” by a pestilence of rats “the size of cats”, he mentioned, which had been attracted by meals not noted for the birds. Residents had been lastly united: the chickens had to go.

Council contractors arrange massive nets in numerous components of the village, rounding up about 230 of the birds.

“It was an extremely difficult technique because residents wanted to get rid of them but not to harm them,” Presland mentioned. A vet was even on standby to test the chickens and guarantee they had been properly cared-for.

“Then we would send them off to this farm to live happily ever after,” he added.

After the rooster seize operation, fewer than 10 remained, with eight extra rounded up earlier than the nation was locked down to curb the unfold of Covid-19 in late March. That left about two particularly wily birds, which proved resistant to seize, at massive.

Attempts to monitor them down had been suspended throughout the lockdown, and when the residents of Titirangi emerged from the shutdown, the chickens had been again in drive.

“There’s a very kind-hearted local who feeds them and has kept feeding them so the numbers have started to spike up again,” Presland mentioned. “And we’re convinced that there’s been at least two dumping episodes, where someone’s got their chickens and just dumped them in the village.”

Efforts to seize the birds will now redouble, though some exasperated locals had urged they as a substitute be despatched to a native frozen rooster firm.

“The thought’s actually starting to appeal,” Presland mentioned.

Eradication of the birds from Titirangi “would be ideal” he mentioned. But so long as locals proceed to feed the chickens, the menace would probably proceed.

“I know who it is and I can’t make her stop,” he mentioned. “I’ve tried.”