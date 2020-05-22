Ligue 1: Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse appeals rejected by French judge | Football News





Lyon lost out on a location in Europe after the period finished very early

A French judge has rejected appeals by Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse over the choice of the French football organization (LFP) to finish its period early amidst the COVID-19 situation.

The Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 periods were finished in April after the French Prime Minister revealed no showing off occasions, also those behind shut doors, might happen prior to September.

Lyon struck out at the choice to cut the Ligue 1 period, with Amiens taking lawsuit versus that choice and promoting a 22- group leading trip following period.

However, LFP settled on a 22- group 2nd department for following period, and as it stands Amiens and Toulouse will certainly fall to the 2nd rate after their appeals were rejected.

“The LFP was pleased to learn that the appeals lodged by Olympique Lyonnais, Amiens SC and Toulouse FC were rejected by the summary judge of the Paris Administrative Court,” the LFP claimed in a declaration.

“In three orders issued on Friday afternoon, the court ruled that the general decisions taken by the League’s board of directors on 30 April could only be challenged before the State Council, which is competent to hear regulatory decisions taken by national authorities such as the LFP.”

The LFP’s choice to finish the period with 10 video games staying implied that Lyon, that were 7th at the time of post ponement, fell short to receive Europe.