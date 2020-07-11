Lightning’s Stamkos injured again at start of training camp

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We don’t have a specific timeline for when he will be a full participant in camp, but we expect he will be ready in time for games,” BriseBois said. “He’s here, he’s skating, he’s been getting treatment, he’s been arriving at Amalie (Arena) doing his dry land work. But he will maybe not be a full participant on Day One of training camp.”

Unlike Stamkos, the Calgary Flames will not have defenseman Travis Hamonic for the resumption of the hockey season after he chose to opt out for family reasons. Hamonic on Friday night became the first player to publicly choose to not play in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamonic’s daughter was hospitalized last year with respiratory dilemmas, and that he and his wife likewise have a baby boy. Their health issues, not the soon-to-be 30-year-old’s impending free agency, light emitting diode him to opt out.

“I wish I could lace up my skates and be out there battling, blocking a shot and helping my team win, but my family has and always will come first,” Hamonic said. “Being my little kids’ dad every day could be the most important job I have. I enjoy this game and by team. This is a decision that is difficult for me to create.”

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said, “While we will miss Travis in our lineup, we understand and respect his decision.”

The Lightning already got a pandemic scare when three players and additional staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. The positive test results forced the team to close its facilities for a short time of time.