LightningGPS 4G OBD-II Plug-in Real-Time GPS Vehicle Tracker for Fleet, Vehicles, Children, Teens, Elderly, Valuables, Cars

Lightning GPS OBD II Plug-In Real-Time Fleet Tracking Device

The Lightning GPS OBD II Plug-In Fleet Tracking Device is an easy but effective way to track any car or truck without worrying about battery life. Easily install this device by plugging it into a vehicle’s OBD-II port. Normally located under the driver’s side dash, this port has been standard on all vehicles sold in the United States since 1996. Since this plug-in tracking device is so easy to install, you can easily unplug it from one vehicle and plug it into another with limited effort and no tools. The Lightning GPS OBD II Plug-In Real-Time Fleet Tracking Device runs on Cellular network, which offers the best coverage in the United States. Get up-to-date location information with this tracking device preset with a one-minute tracking interval.

Using the tracking cloud software, a manager can track multiple devices from a central location. With flexible reporting features, driver performance information, geofencing capabilities and many other professional features, the Lightning GPS tracking cloud software is the perfect GPS tracking solution for any business.

If you would like a different tracking interval, please call and one of our representatives will help you select the interval best suited for your business needs. If you wish to change your tracking interval after purchase, call the above number and one of our representatives will assist you.

Interested in purchasing multiple units? Volume purchase available. Call for details.

To activate or reactivate your GPS unit please contact Lightning GPS.

Simple Plug-In Device for Maximum Flexibility



Easy Plug-In to Vehicle’s OBD-II Port

Swappable From Car to Car for Maximum Flexibility

Uses the Vehicle for Power, Ensuring an Unlimited Supply While Vehicle is in Motion

GPS Tracking Platform Designed for Commercial Use



Access GPS Tracking Platform Using Free Included App

Monitor Speeding and Crossing of Geofences

Set Up Notifications to be Alerted About Speeding and Geofence Crossing, Etc.

Create Tracking Intervals to Monitor Movement and Location as Often as Needed

Maintain Detailed Travel History with Map Views of Each Driver’s Movements

Look Up Any Driver’s Location in Real Time

Fleet Manager Tools for Complete Fleet Monitoring



Monitor Employee’s Movements in Real Time and Save All Location History for Later Review

Maximize Fleet Efficiency Through Tracking of Individual Team Members

Ensure Traveling Team Members Productivity

Improve Service Through Detailed Metrics of Vehicles and Employees

Ensure Better Fleet Vehicle Maintenance

No Installation Required: Tracker plugs into the OBD-II port of your automobile. No batteries or charging required! Your tracker will always be reliable to capture and report location and other driving details.

Easy to Use in Any Vehicle: Plug-in device requires NO professional installation. This portable tracker can be easily moved from one vehicle to another to track wherever you need it most.

Important Tracking Information Like Custom Alerts, & Geo-Fencing: Easy to customize GPS tracker provides you with exactly the information you need most, like alerts when your driver enters or exits a designated area. Receive alerts and push notifications via text or app about tracker’s movements, create data summaries that report movement over time and provide info about the tracker and vehicle, like average travel speed and distance traveled.

No Long-Term Commitment: Our monthly subscription plan starts at a low cost of $24.99 per month. With no activation fees or cancellation fees, your satisfaction is guaranteed. Custom pricing is available for the purchase of additional trackers.