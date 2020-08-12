Lightning top Jackets in 5 OTs, NHL’s 4th-longest game By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning



Brayden Point’s objective in the 5th overtime duration provided the Tampa Bay Lightning a significant 3-2 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto.

At 10: 27 of the 5th additional duration, a shot bounced off Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and back to Point, who blasted the rebound into the internet for his 2nd objective of the game.

The contest was the 4th longest in Stanley Cup playoff history, and simply the 5th to enter into quintuple overtime.

The marathon included goaltending efficiencies for the ages from Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo and Tampa Bay’s AndreiVasilevskiy The 2 goalies each made several video games’ worth of significant conserves to keep their groups afloat in both guideline and overtime.

Korpisalo stopped 85 of 88 shots, the most conserves and shots dealt with in a Stanley Cup playoff game because they were formally tracked in 1955-56

Korpisalo’s amazing night included one significant miscue. With Yanni Gourde pushing in front of the internet 23 seconds into the 3rd duration, Korpisalo mistakenly pressed the puck over the line with his own leg. Gourde’s …