Lightning put Bruins on verge of elimination By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights



Ondrej Palat scored 2 objectives to lead Tampa Bay to a 3-1 success over the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Toronto, putting the Lightning on the cusp of reaching the next round in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Nikita Kucherov gathered a set of helps and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 conserves for the Lightning, who lead 3-1 in the very best-of- 7 Eastern Conference semifinal.

The Bruins, outscored 10-2 in the last 2 video games, were guilty of giving up a couple of prime scoring opportunities early and paid the cost when Palat opened the scoring– the 3rd straight video game in which the Lightning forward has actually scored.

After falling back 3-0 by the end of 2 durations, the Bruins, the ruling Presidents’ Trophy winners for the very best regular-season record, got on the board thanks to Jake DeBrusk’s power-play objective at 7:04 of the 3rd. But that was close as they might get.

Islanders 3, Flyers 1

Leo Komarov scored the tie-breaking objective in the last seconds of the 2nd duration for New York in a win over Philadelphia in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series inToronto The Islanders lead the very best-of- 7 series 2 video games to one.

