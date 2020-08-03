Lightning GPS Asset Locator with Magnetic Case- 4G LTE Real-Time GPS Tracker – Connectivity for Coverage in North America – Covertly Mount on Vehicle, Car, Truck to Track



Full 4G coverage everywhere in North America: works in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

With one-minute reporting frequency, and its all-new Rapid Track feature, you’re given the most accurate, up-to-date location information.

Get alerts when your vehicle travels beyond your customized area

The exclusive Lightning GPS platform features geofencing: virtual perimeters that will trigger notification if breached; ideal for stopping theft or ensuring driver safety.

Long-Lasting Rechargeable Battery

4G Micro Tracker is a battery-powered GPS tracker. With a two-week battery life (based on ~1 hour of active tracking per day).

Get alerts wherever your vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit

Speed and Location Alerts sent straight to your smartphone through the free App for Android and iPhone.

Compact & Discreet – Magnetically attach it to a vehicle to track your spouse or teen driver or even slip it into your young child’s backpack!



Our top priority is to provide reliable and easy to use products designed to keep you, your family, and your valuables safe. We are a premier supplier of security and surveillance solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Our products have been thoroughly tested to ensure that they provide the peace of mind you deserve. We pride ourselves on providing solutions and services to over 400 current Fortune 500 companies, as well as to more than 2,500 local and national government agencies.

Fast and Focused 4G LTE Coverage Across North America: Travel across the state and country lines without missing important data. The Lightning GPS Micro GPS Device tracks in real-time on 4G LTE networks all across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Track in Real-Time with To-The-Minute Location Updates: Access the location of your device from anywhere via any web browser or on the app for real-time updates on tracking, historical reports of speed, and detailed travel reports. Know the instant your tracker is active and leaves a designated geofencing zone.

Small and Sleek, Designed for Stealth: The compact design of this location and speed tracking tool keeps it covert for any undercover tracking you need for a vehicle or fleet. Easily mounted for covert tracking on any automobile, vehicle, car, or truck, so no driver or passenger will ever know it’s there but you!

Lifetime Repair Guarantee: This device comes included with a free lifetime hardware replacement as long as you have an ongoing GPS tracking subscription. All Lightning GPS products come with free and unlimited lifetime tech support to ensure that you get the most out of your GPS tracker.

No Long-Term Contract Needed: Unlike other tracking devices, this heavy-duty micro GPS tracker requires no long-term commitment. Activate online with a subscription starting at $24.99/month, and cancel at any time.