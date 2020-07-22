Lightning: Goalkeeper, 16, makes remarkable recovery after freak incident

Footage of the freak incident revealed the teen being struck by the bolt as he went to kick a ball into the objective, while his colleagues were training near the touchline.

The video then reveals Zaborovsky being up to the ground prior to he was hurried to the medical facility.

The Znamya Truda keeper was put into a caused coma while his injuries were evaluated however, after less than 3 weeks, Zaborovsky is back having fun with the senior side.

The appealing child, who just recently signed a brand-new agreement with the Russian third-tier club, states he does not keep in mind the incident and has simply a burn on his chest as an outcome.