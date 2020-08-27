Lightning demolish Bruins for 2-1 series edge By Reuters





Nikita Kucherov gathered one objective and 3 helps to lead the Lightning to a 7-1 success over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night in Toronto, providing Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead in an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Mikhail Sergachev had three-point video games for the Lightning, who won on successive nights. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 conserves in the win.

Game 4 will be Friday.

After an uniformly played start, the Lightning scored a set of objectives 15 seconds apart– a franchise record.

Ondrej Palat opened the scoring with Tampa Bay’s initially power-play objective of the playoffs, in the 17th chance, when he one-timed a shot from simply inside the ideal circle at 12:46 of the very first duration.

In the blink of an eye, Yanni Gourde doubled the lead. Gourde lowered the wing and zipped to the middle after a linesman hit protector Jeremy Lauzon prior to waiting Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak to dedicate and raising a shot over him.

It was Sergachev’s rely on net a power-play objective early in the 2nd duration. Kucherov took the puck low– drawing the protectors– prior to sending out a pass to the high slot for Sergachev to blast a one-timer 2:14 into the middle frame.

Boston’s Brad Marchand provided his group life with a power-play objective …