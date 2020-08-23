Lightning could ignite new blazes

Californians braced Sunday for a uncomfortable shift in the weather condition that was anticipated to bring unforeseeable winds, more sizzling temperature levels and possible lightning strikes that could ignite new wildfires throughout a currently wrecked state.

Firefighters have actually been fighting more than 600 blazes — triggered by an incredible 12,000 lightning strikes– for a week. About 1.1 million acres of land has actually been torched. Most of the damage was brought on by 3 clusters of fire “complexes” ripping through 1,175 square miles of forest and backwoods in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The fires have actually burned about 1,000 houses and other structures, required 10s of thousands to run away, left 5 individuals dead, blanketed neighborhoods with a pall of hazardous smoke and haze and left homeowners on edge.

“Tuesday night, when I went to bed, I had a beautiful home on a beautiful ranch,” stated Hank Hanson, 81, ofVacaville “By Wednesday night, I have nothing but a bunch of ashes.”

The National Weather Service released a “red flag” warning through Monday afternoon for the San Francisco Bay Area and the main coast, suggesting severe fire conditions, consisting of heats, low humidity and wind gusts approximately 65 miles per hour, “may result in dangerous and unpredictable fire behavior.”

There was the capacity for spread “dry” thunderstorms over much of Northern California, the weather condition service stated, and lightning could stimulate new blazes.

Mark Brunton, a battalion chief for …