Lightning Charger Cable iPhone Charger Cable 5 Pack 6FT USB Fast Charging Syncing Cord Cables Compatible iPhone XS/Max/XR/X/8/8Plus/7/7P/6S/iPad/IOS White sharllen



Price: $16.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 19:41:35 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SHARLLEN Lightning Charger Cable Fast USB Lightning iPhone Charger Cable Compatible with all Apple devices.

lightning charging cable



Product name:

iPhone Cable, iPhone Charger Cable, iPhone Charging Cable.

iPhone Cord, iPhone Charger Cord, iPhone Charging Cord.

Apple Cable, Apple Charger Cable, Apple Charging Cable,.

Apple Cord, Apple Charger Cord, Apple Charging Cord.

Lightning Cable,lightning Charger Cable,lightning Charging Cable.

Lightning Cord,lightning Charging Cord,lightning Charger Cord.

Lightning iPhone charging cable



Fast USB Lightning iPhone Charging Cable

High-quality four-core copper wires enhance iPhone Charging & data transfer speed of the compatible iPhone Charger Cords.

Our technology ensures a faster charging time while keeping your device completely safe.

Compression bending iPhone charger cable

iPhone Charger Cable Protective cover ,nontoxic and peculiar smell, can be bent lightning cable.We tested to withstand 12000+ bend cycles, this iPhone Charger Cords is highly resistant to splitting and break.

iPhone Charger Cable Covered shell which is more durable and sturdier than the normal compatible iPhone Charger Lightning cables also flexible and tangle-free.

Lightning iPhone Charger Cable

Use It Safety by Lightning iPhone Charger Cable

Just plug in the Apple Lightning cable and you can safely charge the device.

iPhone Charger Cords Constructed from heat-resistant connectors ensure complete safety,reliability And it charges fast as your Apple Original Lightning Cords.

Apple charging cable



Compatible with Apple devices

Comfortable and convenient experience No more annoying news, no constant reminders on the phone screen, telling you the frustrating fact that the Apple Charger Cable can’t charge your favorite device.

iPhone Lightning Charger Cable

Apple (Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod) ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with your Apple device. Simply connect the Lightning cord to your Apple device and the USB end to a wall adapter or USB hub to charge or to a computer to sync data.

Lightning Cable All Kinds of Occasions

Different lengths of iPhone Charging Cable Suitable for all kinds of occasions, home, office, car, etc.You can still use the iPhone Cable while charging in the bedroom, kitchen and car backseat using the iPhone Charger Cable.

Easy to carry iPhone Charging Cable

The Lightning Cable is used in portable batteries, making it easy to get out of the door without the hassle of troublesome iPhone Cables.

Wide Compatibility by iPhone Charger Cable



Lightning iPhone Charger Cords

Compatible iPhone Xs/Max/R/X/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6/6 Plus/6s/6s Plus/5/5c/5s/SE

Lightning iPhone Charger Cords

Compatible iPod Touch 5th gen/Touch 6th Gen/iPod Nano 7th gen

Lightning iPhone Charger Cords

Compatible iPad Air/Air 2, iPad Mini/Mini 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, iPad 4th generation, iPad Pro

Durability:iPhone charger cable with a tested 12000+ bend lifespan,the lightning cables are more durable,bendable,wear-resistant and pull-resistant.

Superb Performance:iPhone charging cords with anti-resistant aluminum alloy connectors,thickened copper wiring inside our quick iphone charger cables to transmit data stably and fast charging without error message.

Fast Charging:High-quality four-core copper wires enhance charging & data transfer speed of the iPhone charger cable. Our technology ensures a faster charging time while keeping your device completely safe.

iPhone charger cable compatibilty: iPhone XS / Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod also including the Windows tablet.If the product has quality problems, we are willing to return.Thank you for purchasing our iPhone cable.