Lightnet partners with SEBA Bank to transform the payments sector

Singapore- based FinTech businessLightnet Pte Ltd has actually signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SEBA Bank, FINMA-licensed Swiss bank. A report revealed this news on August 25, keeping in mind that this partnership goals to provide a protected and available bridge in between digital and standard properties. In so doing, the companies goal to enhance the Lightnet’s Group remittance settlement capabilities.

According to the report, this MoU will see SEBA Bank act as the banking counterparty forLightnet Group In so doing, it will allow settlements, correspondences, and remittances in fiat and cryptocurrencies. The bank will likewise function as a replacement settlement banking network, account, custodian, and settlement bank for cash transfer operators (MTOs) in cryptocurrencies.



Commenting on this collaboration, Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Lightnet’s chairman, and co-founder stated,

“The partnership with SEBA has significantly enhanced the efficiency and interoperability of settlements between digital currency and the real world. Drawing on our complementary strengths with SEBA Bank, our new joint venture entity in Singapore will be poised to serve both retail and institutional investors from the globe with a more transparent and secure settlement solution.”

Leveraging the Velo Protocol to interrupt remittance in Southeast Asia

Per the publication, this joint endeavor will see Lightnet utilize a blockchain monetary procedure calledVelo Protocol Through this procedure, Lightnet will provide remittance services to countless unbanked migrant employees throughoutSoutheast Asia The company will supposedly provide low charges, speedy deals, and more comprehensive protection. In so doing, it will assist the employees prevent t the international remittance market, which is defined by high deal charges, fragmentation, and undependable payment paths.

According to Tridbodi Arunanondchai, co-founder and CEO of Lightnet Group, Velo will likewise function as a bridge possession, permitting cross-chain liquidity. It will likewise allow on-chain to off-chain liquidity and settlement effortlessly.

Lightnet likewise plans to present multi-currency virtual accounts to take on the insufficiencies of international trade financing.

Speaking on how this partnership is set to change the Southeast Asia remittance market, Matthew Alexander, SEBA Bank’s head of tokenization stated,

“We are delighted to forge this partnership with Lightnet Group and be part of the vibrant fintech landscape that Southeast Asia represents. Asia is a promising market not only because of its size but especially because of the affinity of the people towards digital services and digital assets.”

Striving to transform the payment sector

This news follows Lightnet protected ₤ 23.8 previously this year in its Series A financing round. The financing round drew in leading VC companies such as UOB Venture Management, Signum Capital, Seven Bank, Hopeshine Ventures, Uni-President Asset, and HashKeyCapital Reportedly planned to utilize these funds to establish a payment network that operates on the Stellar blockchain.