Lighting to 3.5 mm Headphone Adapter Earphone Earbuds Adapter Jack 2 Pack,Easy Use,Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max X/XS/Max/XR 7/8/8 Plus Plug and Play Aviation GPS

Efficient Transmission and Stable Signal: 100% Copper wire core offers clear crisp sound quality and ensure the stability of transmission for better and comfortable experience.

High Quality Metal Joint Produced with First-Class Technology Design: The specially crafted alumina housing makes the product more wearable, high-end and enhances anti-jamming capability.

Plug and Play: No extra software, you just need to plug and enjoy fidelity sound quality. Allow you to use your existing 3. 5mm headphones with the new iPhone 7 / 7 Plus. (No extra software, you just need to plug and enjoy much clear and fidelity sound quality. Slim, light and portable to carry around, you can put it into a backpack or handbag relieved if you often go out. )

Designed for Your daily Life: easy to bring with you outside and ensure the high quality of music, this item is perfect for your daily life or leisure time. (For Headphones / headsets / Speakers / car audio）