Light Bulb Camera, Include 16GB Card 1080P WiFi Security Camera, 2MP Wireles IP LED Cam,360 Degrees Panoramic VR Home Surveillance Cameras, Motion Detection/Night Vision/Alarm

Easy to use, only 4 steps ● Download APP by scan QR code from box or search “icsee pro” in google ● Install the smart wifi light bulb, and turn it on ● Open the app and register(please use Gmail), click”+”, enter to “add camera” input WIFI router password and confirm ● Connect successfully and set a new password for your camera ★Note: in the first connection, maybe it is helpful for you: ● Just support 2.4G WIFI ● Register app account with email, no phone number ● Make sure the wifi name and password are spelled correctly ● Connect within 2 meters of the router(just first connection) ● If the connection failed, please use the thimble to insert the set hole for 10 seconds, reset it and connect again (because maybe we forgot to reset it after the factory check) Features: ● 360 VR Panoramic — 360°fish-eye lens viewing angle with no blind area, supporting 5 different viewing modes ●Night Vision — Built-in infrared light, Keep an eye in the dark, let you sleep without worry ● Remote Control —Remotely capture pictures, turn on and off (or set auto on/off and time on/off) light in app ● View everythere — Real time view families, friends and your pets clearly and freely by the bulb camera

【Wireless connection】：It supports 2.4G Wi-Fi (doesn’t support 5G Wi-Fi),just download the app， Follow the steps of the instruction manual, connect wireless light bulb camera to your 2.4G router，convenient and practical.Can be used as a baby or pet monitor.

【360DEGREE Full HD Day & Night Vision】: You can use it as a bulb , the light bulb wifi camera can light and keep an eye on your room, there are IR lights and would automatically turn on when it detects dark environment, you can view clear image even in total darkness.

【Motion Detection & Alarm Function】:Motion detection runs under the support of a Micro SD card. Five levels of sensitivity to suit your needs. Sync alarms will push to your smart phone from APP. So you don’t need to worry the thief break into your house when you are outside, which makes your place safer.

【Remote Control & View Everywhere】:Once the light bulb camera connect WIFI, the living stream can be accessed via iPhone/Android mobile Phone/Ipad, you can use it as a baby monitor to take care your baby whenever and wherever.

【EASY TO INSTALL】: Our light bulb camera has a E27 power socket, and it is as easy to install as a bulb! No more extra installation steps. It can be directly installed on the socket where bulbs normally are, just make sure that place in wifi range.