‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’: A brief history

Sing a song filled with faith that the dark past has taught us.
Sing a song full of the hope that the present has had us.
Like “America the Beautiful,” it’s concerning the promise this nation holds for all its citizens. And like the resilience it celebrates, it’s now a deeply rooted section of African American culture — some 120 years after it was written.
Here’s what you should know about the song that’s often referred to as the Black national anthem:
How the song came to exist: The song was written in 1899 by James Weldon Johnson, who was simply tasked with delivering an address to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday these year. He began prepping for it, but as that he writes in his autobiography, “I wanted something else also.”
He took his words to his younger brother, a classically trained composer named J. Rosamond Johnson, and “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” (as it is accurately titled) was created.
Where it was first performed: At enough time, Johnson was the principal of the segregated Stanton School in Jacksonville, Florida. That’s where the hymn debuted these year, sung by 500 children at an event celebrating Black history.
It caught on straight away and was performed at churches and school assemblies.
“Recently I spoke for the summer labor school at Bryn Mawr College,” Johnson wrote in his autobiography, “and was surprised to hear it fervently sung by the white students there and to see it in their mimeographed folio of songs.”
Later, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People adopted it as its official song.
It was sung to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in 1990, and at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Beyonce sang a 90-second snippet when she became the very first black woman to headline Coachella.
“While there is no specific reference to African-Americans in the hymn,” he wrote, “the genesis and context make it impossible to ignore the centrality of the history of African-Americans and their heroic movement from slavery to freedom in a democratic republic that for centuries countenanced the contradiction of slavery, and later, segregation, to the hymn’s inspiration and composition.”
Here are the full lyrics:
Lift ev’ry voice and sing
‘Til earth and heaven ring
Ring with the harmonies of Liberty.
Let our rejoicing rise
High since the list’ning skies
Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.
Sing a song filled with the faith that the dark past has taught us
Sing a song full of the hope that today’s has brought us.
Facing the rising sun of our new day begun
Let us march on ’til victory is won.
Stony the road we trod
Bitter the chastening rod
Felt in the occasions when hope unborn had died.
Yet with a steady beat
Have perhaps not our weary feet
Come to the spot for which our fathers sighed?
We have come over a way that with tears has been watered
We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered.
Out from the gloomy past
‘Til now we stand at last
Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.
God of our weary years
God of our silent tears
Thou who has had us to date on the way.
Thou who has by Thy might
Led us into the light
Keep us forever in the path, we pray.
Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee
Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee.
Shadowed beneath Thy hand
May we forever stand
True to your God
True to our native land.