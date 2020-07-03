‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’: A brief history

Sing a song filled with faith that the dark past has taught us.

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has had us.

Like “America the Beautiful,” it’s concerning the promise this nation holds for all its citizens. And like the resilience it celebrates, it’s now a deeply rooted section of African American culture — some 120 years after it was written.

Here’s what you should know about the song that’s often referred to as the Black national anthem:

How the song came to exist: The song was written in 1899 by James Weldon Johnson, who was simply tasked with delivering an address to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday these year. He began prepping for it, but as that he writes in his autobiography, “I wanted something else also.”

He took his words to his younger brother, a classically trained composer named J. Rosamond Johnson, and “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” (as it is accurately titled) was created.

For Johnson, writing the lyrics was an emotional experience. “I could not keep back the tears, and made no effort to do so,” that he wrote. Where it was first performed: At enough time, Johnson was the principal of the segregated Stanton School in Jacksonville, Florida. That’s where the hymn debuted these year, sung by 500 children at an event celebrating Black history.

It caught on straight away and was performed at churches and school assemblies.

“Recently I spoke for the summer labor school at Bryn Mawr College,” Johnson wrote in his autobiography, “and was surprised to hear it fervently sung by the white students there and to see it in their mimeographed folio of songs.”

Later, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People adopted it as its official song.

“During the Jazz Age, the Swing Era, World War II and the early Cold War years, dynamic new styles of African American popular song emerged, but ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing’ continued to be both a sentimental and a dignified favorite of black communities,” wrote Burton Peretti in his book, “ Lift Every Voice: The History of African American Music .”

It was sung to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in 1990, and at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Beyonce sang a 90-second snippet when she became the very first black woman to headline Coachella.

Why it still resonates so deeply: Scholar Rudolph P. Byrd put it best in a piece for CNN

“While there is no specific reference to African-Americans in the hymn,” he wrote, “the genesis and context make it impossible to ignore the centrality of the history of African-Americans and their heroic movement from slavery to freedom in a democratic republic that for centuries countenanced the contradiction of slavery, and later, segregation, to the hymn’s inspiration and composition.”

Here are the full lyrics:

Lift ev’ry voice and sing

‘Til earth and heaven ring

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty.

Let our rejoicing rise

High since the list’ning skies

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

Sing a song filled with the faith that the dark past has taught us

Sing a song full of the hope that today’s has brought us.

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on ’til victory is won.

Stony the road we trod

Bitter the chastening rod

Felt in the occasions when hope unborn had died.

Yet with a steady beat

Have perhaps not our weary feet

Come to the spot for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered.

Out from the gloomy past

‘Til now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.

God of our weary years

God of our silent tears

Thou who has had us to date on the way.

Thou who has by Thy might

Led us into the light

Keep us forever in the path, we pray.

Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee

Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee.

Shadowed beneath Thy hand

May we forever stand

True to your God

True to our native land.