Lifestyle Changes To Make During The Quarantine: Become A New Person

The Covid-19 outbreak has changed the lives of people throughout the world. Now we have to get used to the new lifestyle, we need to come up with new ideas, and to change the way we used to spend time. It’s hard to underestimate the importance of social distancing and self-isolation – today, these two very useful habits safe our lives and lives of people we care about. We all understand this and agree with that, but how to cope with the changes?

Some people prefer to complain that they can’t get out and do what they want. It’s understandable that these changes affect our lives since many of us feel helpless, upset, confused. But even in such a situation, you can find a way to make things better. Instead of focusing on those things you can’t get access to right now, you can figure out what other things you can do right now.

Before the outbreak of Coronavirus, we had busy lifestyles. We spent time with friends at bars or restaurants, we could drive to work and meet our colleagues in person, we could see our relatives and travel any time we prefer. Now we can’t have that, but that doesn’t mean that we should fall into depression. We can create new habits and dedicate our time to doing things we couldn’t do due to our busy schedules.

Instead of cherishing your bad thoughts and focusing on all those things you can’t do because of a quarantine, start something exciting and new. Or you can renew your old habits that you had no time for. In this article, read about some tips and ideas that might help you to create new habits while being on quarantine. And remember, quarantine won’t last forever, you will be able to get back to your usual lifestyle.

Get Rid Of Negative Thoughts

This is, probably, the first thing you need to start working on. It’s counterproductive to focus on thoughts that make you feel bad. The main goal while being on self-isolation is to create a comfortable atmosphere where you can feel happy or satisfied. You still can acknowledge that yes, you can’t return to your usual lifestyle, but it is not necessarily a bad thing.

You don’t have to convince yourself that you are OK without being able to get out, went out with friends, etc., just convince yourself that this is not the end of the world. Think about what you can do while you are home. Perhaps, you always wanted to get rid of the old stuff that is stockpiling at your house. Or you wanted to spend time with your family. Or you were dreaming about at least one free hour a day to finally subscribe to that online course you have always wanted to pass.

If you are working at home like I am, you save at least two hours each day. You don’t have to wake up earlier to get ready for work. You don’t need to waste time while “enjoying” those annoying traffic jams five days in a row, twice a day. And after finishing your work day from home, you still have loads of time to spend it to your own advantage. You see? It’s not all bad, there are more positive things than negative.

And about meeting friends and family – do you really have such a bad Internet connection that it can’t maintain a video call? I really doubt that. Plus, if you want to entertain yourself, you can watch online concerts, even opera is available. And don’t forget about Netflix, a true savior entertainment and the demolisher of boredom.

Time To Think About Decisions

While switching to a slower pace, you can take a moment and think about your past decisions. Are you satisfied with everything you did in the past? Maybe, there is something that you can’t get over? This is the time to think about your past decisions. If you are not completely satisfied with how your life is progressing, you can think about ways of improving it.

Perhaps, you wanted to gain a promotion at work, but you have decided that you don’t have enough time to work on your professional skills. So now you have a chance to figure out what skills would help you to perform better at work and gain a promotion. You can make a list of things that you can do from home that will improve your skills. You can figure out what else you can do to improve your life.

Creativity

A lot of people consider different creative hobbies to be not just fun and enjoyable, but soothing as well. That’s exactly what you need during the quarantine! Something that will be interesting and entertaining, and at the same time will help to cope with new reality. You can take a moment and think what might be interesting to choose as a hobby.

You can start cooking and experiment with different recipes. You might start painting and using different modern techniques. Or you can choose carpentry. Start with something simpler and gradually increase the difficulty. With delivery, materials will not be a problem. And YouTube offers all sorts of creative ideas.

You can even redo some rooms in your house or apartment! It’s also a creative thing to do, it takes time and effort, and such an activity makes you forget about everything in the world. You will feel positive emotions. You won’t suffer from bad mood and depression. Plus, you will do something useful.

Improving Skills

Thanks to the globalization and the Internet, taking an online course is no longer a problem. There are tons of different platforms where you can choose a course and start studying. You can choose something related to your work that might improve your skills and gain you some perks in the future. Or if you are willing to change something in your life, you can start studying something that you would like and be satisfied in the future.

If you can’t decide what you want to do, then you might try several completely different courses. Upon completing several courses, you can choose the one activity that you like the most. It can be anything that makes you feel better and have a potential to improve the quality of life.

Food And Exercise

When people are bored, they eat. It leads to overweight and even obesity, especially in such a condition when you don’t have access to your gym. It’s important to have healthy food habits so you won’t damage your health. Try not to eat if you are bored, instead, you can do something that distracts you. It can be reading a book, learning something interesting from the Internet, even laying a mobile game.

Instead of visiting gym (which is not available these days), you can figure out some daily exercises you can do. You can create an individual plan and a schedule, it will help you to maintain your current weight. You can go running – it’s not too difficult to avoid people (although take a face mask, just in case). Carefully wash your hands and face when you come home. Or better take a shower – it’s always a great idea, especially after running several miles.

If you can’t go running, create a plan that will include several exercises. It would be perfect if these exercises would be targeted at different muscle groups. That way you will be able not to gain additional weight. And by the way, if you aren’t used to working out at the gym, this is a chance for you to start working on your body. When the quarantine is over, you can buy gym membership and proceed with your progress.

Focusing On Your Relationships

A lot of us have no time to even make a call to someone who we love and care about. But during the quarantine we have enough time to spend time with family. A busy schedule is something that does not allow us to bond and maintain happy and healthy relationships with family members. Now you can spend time with your kids and give them attention which they really need. You can spend more time with your significant other.

Even preparing a family dinner together can be fun and enjoyable. You can choose to prepare something that everyone loves and prepare it together. For example, a pizza/ Who doesn’t love pizza?! And it’s fun to prepare it, not too difficult and takes less time than other meals. So try to do everything together, you can even play card or table games.

Don’t forget about friends and relatives. Even though it is not recommended to meet these days, you can do that via video calls. If you have a gang of friends and you really suffer from not being able to meet each other, set up video-conferences several times a week. You will feel a lot better. You might be surprised, but sometimes, such inability to meet each other makes people value their relationships.

You can also meet someone during the lockdown time using online chat dating sites and other online platforms. Chatting with someone may help you feel more entertained and also even lead to a serious relationship.

Reading

A lot of people have noticed that self-isolation has granted them a chance to finally spend time with a book. There are so many interesting books written on literally every topic, tha all of a sudden, you will think that even on self-isolation you don’t have enough time to read them all. Choose some books that are interesting, or that help you in improving your life or skills. That way you will not only enjoy reading a book, you will also be able to gain something useful.

Conclusion

Covid-19 has changed our lives, now we understand the value of those simple things that we no longer have access to. Even if in the past you didn’t love walking in parks, now it’s an activity that you would give everything for it. But at the same time, we can think about self-isolation as of an advantage.

Every busy person in this world was willing to have at least one hour of free time. Now we have loads of time and we can spend it with purpose. We can improve our lives, we can gain new skills, spend time with family, focus on something we had no time for. Just think of it as of an advantage. That will make you a better, more positive and happy person