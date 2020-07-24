LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottles



Safe water on the go. LifeStraw Go uses 2-stage filtration within this refillable water bottle, so you have safe drinking water wherever you go. Now with a carbon capsule that reduces chlorine and other bad tastes. Removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, including E-Coli; Removes 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, including Giardia & Cryptosporidium; Activated carbon capsule reduces chlorine and other bad tastes; BPA-free Tritan bottle; Uses replacement filter and replacement activated carbon capsule for years of use; Filtration lifetime hollow fiber membrane: 1,000 liters (264 gallons); Lifetime activated carbon capsule: 100 liters (26 gallons); Replaceable? Yes; Dimensions: 9″L x 3″W.; Capacity: 22 oz.; Weight: 6 oz.; Mfg. Number: LSGOV2CR45; Lifestraw Go with 2-Stage Filtration

Activated carbon capsule: improves taste by reducing chlorine and Organic chemicals (pesticides, herbicides, voc)

Rigorous testing: 0. 2 micron pore size removes turbidity and Micro plastics. All claims are externally Certified by laboratories using standard testing protocols set by the US EPA, NSF, and ASTM

Long lifetime: the hollow fiber Membrane will filter 4, 000 liters (1, 000 gallons) of water with proper use and maintenance

Make an impact: for every Life Straw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year