Lifeline for millions on JobSeeker: The huge changes coming to welfare payments in Australia

Australians without work could be given bigger welfare payments once the six-month JobSeeker boosts ends.

The unemployed have now been receiving $1,115 a fortnight since April 27, with a $550 coronavirus supplement efficiently doubling the typical $565.70 JobSeeker rate.

The government is considering a permanent increase to JobSeeker, beyond the old Newstart rate, once the temporary boost to the dole ends in September.

Although it is comprehended the payment will be dramatically less than the $1,100 they are receiving now.

The change is expected to be included in a July 23 economic statement.

More than 1.64million Australians are now actually receiving JobSeeker, which also covers nausea and bereavement recipients.

That number is expected to soar when JobKeeper wage subsidies, of $1,500 a week or two, end in September.

People line up beyond a Centrelink office in Melbourne on April 20, after the coronavirus pandemic left thousands out of work

Hospitality workers were one of the thousands of workers left with no employment during the two-month shutdown (Pictured: A bartender pouring a pint)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg have reportedly met with backbenchers to discuss the possible changes.

The Australian Council of Social Service has been calling for the payment to increase, claiming it was ‘senseless cruelty’ to keep it that low.

‘It’s clear we truly need a permanent fix to our social safety net. Our income support system was cruel before this crisis began,’ chief executive Cassandra Goldie said.

‘We can never return to the brutality of trying to survive on $40 per day. We desire a secure back-up that protects us all from poverty.’

Ms Goldie warned that reducing the rate following the pandemic would stall economic recovery.

‘We desire a decent social security back-up in place that works at all times,’ she said.

A turn off café for sale in Mollymook on the NSW south coast (pictured on April 7). The accommodation and food services industries have been hardest hit by strict social distancing

The coronavirus shutdowns have seen close to one million jobs disappear in just 8 weeks with new figures adding to fears Australia’s unemployment will hit ten % for the very first time since 1994.

Both the Reserve Bank of Australia and Treasury expect the official unemployment rate to hit double digits this month because the health pandemic caused a level faster downturn than the 1930s Great Depression.

New figures show close to one million jobs were lost between mid-March, ahead of the shutdowns, and the end of May.

The six-month boost to JobSeeker payments came into effect in April, alongside the $70 billion JobKeeper package.

People are noticed queuing outside a Centrelink office in Adelaide on April 16, with a lot more workers needing helping throughout the coronavirus crisis

With businesses turn off during the pandemic, the usual JobSeeker rules on needing to apply for a minimum amount of jobs has been temporarily suspended.

From September, workers on JobKeeper wage subsidies tend to have no choice but to look for work, to qualify for JobSeeker, should their employers decline to keep them on the payroll.

Inner-city Sydney and Melbourne have now been the worst-hit by COVID-19, with new Australian Bureau of Statistics maps showing one in ten or 10.6 % of jobs in these areas were lost in just 11 weeks.

On the Gold Coast, 8.8 per cent of jobs were lost between March 14, ahead of the border closure and coronavirus shutdowns, and May 30, the ABS payrolls data showed.

Tasmania’s south east lost 10.5 per cent of jobs as Hobart and Launceston both saw a 9.3 per cent employment plunge.

Melbourne’s north west and Victoria’s the west, taking in Warrnambool on the Great Ocean Road, both suffered a 9.4 % decline while inner-city Perth suffered an 8.5 % drop throughout that period.

Job losses in these areas were well above the national average of 7.5 %, which saw 980,000 people lose their employment in little more than two months.