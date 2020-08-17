Lifeless Objects Stare at You Everywhere. A New Study Explains Why They Won’t Quit

When you see a face in a cloud, in the slots of a power point, or on the side of a home, there’s a term for it: facepareidolia This unusual understanding phenomenon makes lifeless, inanimate objects appear to have facial functions– the standard shapes of 2 eyes and a mouth is typically all it requires to think of a face looking back at you.

This typical phantom can be seen anywhere we error these fundamental facial functions to exist: even galactic-scale phenomena can make us do the exact same odd double-take.

“This basic pattern of features that defines the human face is something that our brain is particularly attuned to, and is likely to be what draws our attention to pareidolia objects,” says behavioural neuroscientist Colin Palmer from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia.

“But face perception isn’t just about noticing the presence of a face. We also need to recognise who that person is, and read information from their face, like whether they are paying attention to us, and whether they are happy or upset.”

(Harry Grout/Unsplash)

That difference– not simply seeing a face, however checking out social and psychological details from it– might inform us how deeply pareidolia objects are processed within our brain and visual systems.

One thing we do understand is that not only individuals see faces where …