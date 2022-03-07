Addiction to social networks is the plague of our times, psychologists warn. Popular social networks deprive a person of real, live communication, and without it a person’s life can not be complete. Many people voluntarily limit the world around them, not even realizing it at first և inclining to the exact opposite opinion ․ After all, there are new “friends” on social networks, new acquaintances, constant news. It is easier to talk about your own problems on the Internet, to brag about your own success, new clothes, location and admiration of others – interesting and flattering.

However, the border of the real-virtual world is crossed very quickly in this way, the obsession with social networks often turns into obsession, the person literally begins to live in the social network, նել bringing him back to real life from there becomes more and more difficult every day.



How to prevent addiction from the beginning?

First of all, the person must realize that he is gradually becoming addicted to social networks. “What attracts me? What benefit do I get from the social network?” Is the social network really that important in my life? ” An honest answer to this question can be sobering. Without realizing the problem, it is impossible to get rid of it. It is necessary to count how many hours a day is spent in different forums, dating sites and on the Internet in general.



How to get rid of Internet addiction?

It is impossible to get rid of an ingrained habit in an instant, besides, in modern life there is no need to give up the Internet at all, it has long been a powerful platform for human activity, a source of income for many. Manufacturers find their consumers on the Internet, advertise their services. The Internet is also a source of useful information. Social networks also have many advantages, but they are not more expensive than your own life ․ They are not worth it enough for a person to spend his whole life in front of a monitor. “

In order to use social networks, but not to become addicted to them, you need to follow a few simple rules and remember that it is possible to get rid of addiction gradually, consciously.



Make it a habit to start and end the day offline

As soon as you wake up in the morning, do not enter your social network page, also before going to bed. If you do this for a week or two, you will “discover” for yourself that the feeling of a new day and a warm evening with family members are much more pleasant than bringing back the life of others on the Internet, that there is a life outside the social network, it is also interesting.



Distribute your time correctly եք Spend special hours on social networks

Develop a daily schedule for yourself and follow it ․ Plan how much time you will spend on the Internet և on social networks, realize for yourself that there are sites that you do not really need, but you often visit, only as usual, accordingly, reduce meaningless “visits”.

It will be difficult at first, but in 21 days a new, already useful habit will be formed, it will be easier to leave the social network at the right time and without any difficulty. Family members and relatives can also help ․ Remind them that the time spent on the Internet is coming to an end, take a short walk outside, say encouraging words, encourage you in the “hard work” of getting rid of Internet addiction.



Find an interesting hobby, engage in self-improvement

Arrange your day so that you are busy most of the time. Do self-education ․ The book is the biggest helper in that matter. Attend foreign language classes, go to the gym, go shopping, spend more time with friends, be in nature, come back to life ․ Live not in “Facebook”, but in real life and you will understand that it is more beautiful, the prospects are more.

There is no cure for Internet addiction for everyone, everyone has their own preferences and priorities, so it is necessary to use the time in the social network in the most useful way.



Valuate your presence on the social network, turn the social network into a platform for exchanging valuable information

Do not transfer your instantaneous outbursts and mood to the social network, do not write a new slogan every 30 minutes that contradicts the previous one. Make your presence on the social network valuable ․ Keep notes of what you learned from the process, and write down your thoughts, feelings, and sayings as needed. Post meaningful and useful posts, do not comment on everyone’s posts. There will be no significant turn in the life of the planet from one “like” addressed to you or directed at you, instead, refraining from one excessive liking or one meaningless post will bring you one step closer to a life free from internet addiction.



Realize the value of personal life

Enjoy your vacation in nature, walk with friends, warm family events, time spent with your loved one, for yourself, take photos to keep the memorable episodes of life as a personal memory, not as “interesting material” to post on a social network. Respect your own personal life in your soul, do not share the most delicate feelings, episodes of personal life on the social network, for the sake of one “like” or a few comments, do not make your personal life a subject of general discussion. When you realize that real life is valuable outside the social network, you will realize the advantage of living with it.



Use the useful resources of the Internet

Do not waste time looking at different colorful pictures, animations, demotivators, various postcards. Filter the flow of news, use the useful content of the Internet, study what you really need at that moment.



Delete mobile applications

That way you will not have to pick up the phone every second. Periodic reminders accompanied by a sound signal will not distract you from the real things. By limiting access to non-useful network information, you will reduce the harmful effects of social networks and, in time, get rid of addiction altogether.



Subscribe to closed groups

In closed groups there are usually people who know each other, small work groups, there are thematic discussions, the communication is closer to reality and more effective, the unnecessary information is less. Try to turn off the news everywhere ․ You will know about the potential one way or another.

And finally, remember that each person is responsible for the quality of his life. Every intelligent being understands inwardly how to get rid of Internet addiction, making life brighter and more eventful. By showing willpower, getting rid of meaningless addiction, you will earn the respect of others, you will boast of real friends, why not, set an example for others.