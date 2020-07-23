Life is Strange dev’s new game, Tell Me Why, will launch on August 27th

Dontnod’s most current narrative-driven game, Tell Me Why, will launch on August 27 th. Microsoft revealed the news today throughout its July display, along with a number of game premieres and updates.

Dontnod revealed Tell Me Why last November for the Xbox One and PC. The game, embeded in Alaska, follows a set of twins resolving memories of their youth. The 2 share a “supernatural bond” that approves them the power to communicate with their previous memories. As with Life is Strange, a gamer’s options will impact the result of the story. Along with the release date, Dontnod likewise dropped a new trailer using a take a look at the game’s story.

The designer has formerly stated it will release all 3 episodes simultaneously, instead of spacing them out similar to video games like Life is Strange Dontnod is likewise presently working on a mental thriller, Twin Mirror, which is anticipated to launch later on this year.