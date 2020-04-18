Life, but not as they knew it: ISS crew return to Earth transformed by Covid-19 | Science

The three-person crew of the International Space Station returned to Earth on Friday morning, arriving again to a world that has been radically transformed by coronavirus within the time they had been away.

Space journey is usually a journey into the unknown, but for Americans Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan, and Russian Oleg Skripochka, their return to Earth might deliver extra surprises than the time they spent in orbit. The trio’s touchdown capsule touched down on the Kazakh steppe within the early hours of the morning.

Morgan had been on the ISS for 9 months, his first house mission, whereas Meir and Skripochka blasted off six months in the past, again when shaking fingers and hugs had been nonetheless regular greetings, worldwide journey was routine and there was not even a touch of the virus that may emerge in Wuhan and make its manner across the globe.

The trio obtained an early trace of the brand new world they had arrived in as they had been met by a restoration crew carrying face masks and rubber gloves, who pulled them out of their touchdown capsule. Russian officers mentioned the group assigned to assist the crew had been beneath medical remark for a month, together with exams for coronavirus. It was additionally minimize to a minimal of important personnel.

“Please keep your distance,” one floor crew member could possibly be heard telling one other, in footage launched by Russia’s house company.

Following the medical checkup, the crew boarded helicopters to Baikonur, the Russian launch web site within the Kazakh steppe. From there, Skripochka will journey to Moscow. Morgan and Meir had an extended journey forward of them: a virtually 200-mile drive to the town of Kyzylorda, and from there a flight again to the US. A more in-depth airport has been closed to worldwide flights due to the coronavirus.

“It’s a little bit difficult for us to feel like we’re truly going back to a different planet,” Meir mentioned in a television interview carried out when she was nonetheless aboard the ISS earlier this week.

“We were really the only three humans that were not subject to that at the current time. Billions of humans were dealing with this in some way or another and the three of us weren’t.”









The capsule Soyuz MS-15 carrying the crew lands in Kazakhstan. Photograph: Andrei Shelepin/TASS



Isolation and quarantine is not doubtless to be too difficult for the crew, who’re used to the lengthy months aboard the ISS. Meir mentioned the perfect ideas for surviving lengthy intervals of isolation had been making certain each day train, retaining an everyday schedule, treating these round with kindness and ensuring to have enjoyable.

On Thursday, Russian officers reported the primary case of coronavirus at Star City, the advanced outdoors Moscow which serves as the management room and coaching hub for house flights. The director of Roscosmos, the Russian house company, mentioned on Wednesday that there have been at the moment 30 circumstances of coronavirus amongst workers.

Even minor diseases might be disastrous in house, with the Apollo 7 mission in 1968 severely hampered when a type of on board developed a chilly quickly after blastoff and shortly handed it to the others. For this motive, crews endure a rigorous quarantine process for a month prior to departure.

Due to coronavirus, these procedures had been made even stricter than common for the brand new crew on the ISS, who blasted off from Baikonur final week. As effectively as each day medical checks, all dwelling areas had been often chemically cleaned. The launch befell with out the same old fanfare and visitor attendances.





Astronauts Chris Cassidy, from the US, and Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner will spend six months on the ISS. Before blastoff, Cassidy mentioned a part of him was happy to be leaving Earth on the most unsure time in a technology.

“[It’s like] where were you when JFK was shot, where were you when we landed on the moon and where were you when coronavirus was happening, and I’ll have my own interesting story to tell in years to come,” he advised the Associated Press.