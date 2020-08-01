Life Bottle! Time Marked Water Bottle – 1 Gallon Water Bottle with Time Marker – Extra Large Water Bottle/Water Jug Helps You Drink More Water! BPA Free Water Bottle with Leakproof with Flip Top



Made for REAL Life.



For Anyone Who Has Ever Asked “How Can I Increase My Water Intake”?

We all know a gallon a day keeps the wrinkles and brain fog away, and of course it’s necessary for weight loss, healthy body functions and, well… LIFE! But drinking water is hard. Not only do we forget to drink through the day, but even if we manage to finish a small bottle, we forget to refill it!

But look, we don’t need cheesy statements, we need practical REMINDING that ends at a suitable time!

The Right Time Markings, for the Right Hydration



When it comes to water bottles there are three things everyone agrees on. It needs to fit a day’s hydration, time marks should be encouraging and it needs to be practical. Now, do you like getting up in the early hours to go bathroom? Then forget bottles that end at 9pm! Instead, Life Bottle takes care of you from 7am to 7pm so your body gets full hydration AND a full nights’ rest. Fill yours to the 7am line, or the Gallon Mark. You choose because ANYTHING above half a gallon is perfect!

Easy To Carry

Not only is Life Bottle thicker and easy to grip by the handle, but we include an O-Ring and strap for transporting your Life Bottle from work to home… and all spots in between. Filled to the top it weighs 8lbs but surprisingly easy to carry to for its size!

Sip it or Pour It!

The flip top lid locks in the open position for drinking without falling back in your face and the wide mouth lets you add ice or fruit and use as a water jug to pour into a glass or small bottle if you wish! The double screw top lid, features a leak-proof silicone seal.

For Life, and Gifts!

When your Life Bottle arrives you’ll notice it comes packed in a box ready for gifting. And with various colors available, you can choose what they most love. So for anyone who has ever sighed and said “I really should drink more water”… then this gift makes perfect sense.

Is It Smash-Proof?

If you drop it, it probably won’t break. But listen, it is a big bottle and how full it is and the angle it lands will determine the stress resonance and if it cracks. PET-G is one of the most durable food compliant plastics because nothing is too good for Life Bottle.

YES! Made from BPA Free, Food Compliant Plastic



Made from PET-G Plastic (DEHP/BPA Free). It has a recycling #7 which is the category for “other plastics”. But don’t confuse yourself, because while other #7’s (like polycarbonate) can have BPA, PET-G does NOT. In fact, it’s one of most popular reusable bottle materials and is also used for implants! It has a higher thermo range from 3.2°F to 132°F, greater shock resistance, less hazing and crumpling. Prolong the life of your Life Bottle by handwashing only, using the bendy brush we include!

From 7am to 7pm, Life Bottle tells you when to hydrate, and when to stop without obnoxious quotes! Don’t think, just drink!

