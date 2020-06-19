

It’s the midst of June also it feels like a great summer day in Warnemünde. The pretty canal-side promenade is thronged with people eating fish and chips out of paper cones and gorging on soft Danish ice-cream (a speciality here). Gaudy tour boats drift breezily over the canal every few minutes, and shops attempting to sell everything from surfing gear and jewellery to locally made clothing have their wares out on show on the cobbled streets. The terraces of the town centre’s many cafes and fish restaurants also seem full, with people basking in the sunshine. The only obvious signs that the Coronavirus is still around are the masks worn by shopkeepers and service staff.

This small German town, officially part of Rostock, with its quaint fisherman cottages, striking 19th-century lighthouse and sweeping two-mile beach lapped by beautifully clear water, is one of many pearls strung over the country’s Baltic coast, or Ostsee (East Sea) as it’s known here. Part of Mecklenberg Vorpommern – one of Germany’s most popular states for domestic travel, because of a generous spread of forests, lakes and beaches – the city and broader region are actually seeing the return of tourism after a couple of months described to me over and over again as “catastrophic”.









Tourists reclaim the sands of a Baltic Sea beach last week. Photograph: Stefan Sauer/AP



Despite having one of the lowest infection rates in Germany (with nearly a quarter of a million inhabitants, Rostock, has only had around 100 cases ) no stay-at-home orders for locals, the area has been hit hard with regards to both domestic and international tourism. The season normally begins here around Easter, but on 17 March it was announced that all tourists had to leave within 48 hours. Since then, businesses have scrabbled for loans, liquidity aid, tax breaks, protection and stabilisation funds, along with the German Kurzarbeit scheme by which employees could work limited hours and claim top-ups on their wages to avoid unemployment, in order to survive.

“In Germany, every fifth job depends on tourism”, points out Tobias Woitendorf, CEO of the region’s tourism board (TMV). “Here, the closure of accommodation and catering establishments, as well as leisure and cultural facilities, can only be described as dramatic. And it is still difficult, not only for businesses but for local employees too – especially those with children as this isn’t a full return to school until August.”













The 19th-century lighthouse in Warnemünde is among the many attractions over the Baltic Coast. Photograph: Bernd Wustneck/dpa/AFP via Getty Images



“Right now we are trying to look ahead,” adds Tobias. “May 25 marked the re-start of tourism in our region, and 15 June for international guests. Summer vacation in Germany begins on 20 June and interest in a vacations here is finally very high again. In some areas, such as camping, parking spaces are already becoming scarce, but there is still room for improvement in the international arena.”

At industrial-chic container hostel the Dock Inn, among a handful of accommodations in town which have been able to open with all the new safety measures installed – Plexiglass dividers, time slots for the socially spaced break fast (no buffet), masks worn by all staff, though they remain exceedingly friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere feels surprisingly buoyant.



People appreciate we’re keeping the basics running. They come here for the beach, for cycling the coast, for fresh fish

“We thought it might have been difficult to create a vacation feeling for our guests with all the restrictions,” says owner Christoph Krause, who co-founded the hostel in 2012 . “There are no buffets, no concerts, no pub quizzes; all the fun stuff that we usually do is still not possible. But surprisingly, people aren’t complaining or sad about it. They appreciate that we are somehow managing to keep the basics running. People come here for the beach, for cycling along the coast, for walking, eating fresh fish. As long as all of that is possible, I don’t think we’ll have problems with customer satisfaction.”













The Dock Inn hostel in Warnemünde has reopened with safety measures set up. Photograph: www.hostelworld.com



Around town, opinions appear to vary regarding how good or bad things are, depending on the type of business. A woman at one of the distinctive strawberry stalls that pop-up all over Germany from the finish of April onwards says she hasn’t noticed any difference to trade in 2010. An equally chipper tour-boat captain on the promenade also says things have already been busy, though admits his guests have already been mostly Germans. A waitress at an Italian restaurant considers it much quieter than normal, but thinks more international guests should come soon. Frank Martens, director of the Hotel Warnemünder Hof, speculates that many smaller businesses, specially restaurants, clubs and bars, might not allow it to be to autumn, let alone the finish of the entire year.

The town’s main attraction, its beach, truly seems busy. Though, on closer inspection, many of the Strandkörbe – the blue-and-white-striped wicker chairs that characterise the complete Baltic coastline – are empty. There’s also a lot of space between sunbathers, according to current social distancing rules, and no categories of more than five people that I will see. Looking up at the gulls circling overhead against a pristine clear blue sky, I’m also reminded you may still find no planes in the sky; at the very least not yet.

Dock Inn’s Christoph tells me that in summer, the hostel gets backpackers from every where, many of them on a two- to three-day beach trip after being in Berlin, and expects them in 2010 too “There is also an increasing number of families from Scandinavia, Austria and Switzerland,” he adds. But international visitors seem thin on the ground at this time; a Swiss couple I speak to at a local bar said lots of their relatives and buddies weren’t pretty ready to traveling yet as a result of fear of capturing the virus and perhaps having to pen.

At the hostel, Australian Nicholas Hine, that came for a rest from Berlin, is pretty pleased to be here, although. “I always wanted to come to see the historic side of Rostock and then we found out about Warnemünde. This hostel was one of the only ones open in the whole area, so we came here. There’s not much surf, but the beach is amazing. In Australia you’re in the water after a couple of metres but here you have to hike across the sand.”