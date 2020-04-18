Life after chaos: how sport might recover

Momentum was not a problem the ECB was anticipating this yr. Just final October, girls’s cricket director on the ECB Clare Connor was asserting a five-year £50million plan to rejuvenate the sport domestically, saying, “I have never been more excited by the opportunity in front of us right now”. It included an entire restructure of the home sport to create eight regional centres (by grouping counties) and plans to present 40 extra girls full-time skilled contracts at these centres. Currently, solely 22 centrally contracted England gamers have that privilege on this nation.

Six months on, the state of affairs is way modified. The excellent news: £20m of that funding fund was already ring-fenced for the ladies’s sport earlier than coronavirus hit, and will certainly go forward over the following two years (if maybe allotted in a different way this yr if there isn’t any stay motion).

The dangerous information: the regional centres weren’t but finalised so home league constructions are usually not in place, nor had been the 40 professional contracts allotted to gamers.

Though Surrey’s Rainford-Brent stays assured these contracts will materialise, she is aware of the delay will financially have an effect on the gamers who had been anticipating to learn now – and will drive some out of the sport altogether.

“Once players get that contract it will be quite long-term, but I don’t think anything is going to be allocated until we know what’s going on with the next stage of coronavirus,” Rainford-Brent says. “If play doesn’t kick off until next year, that’s a whole period out of the game. With the job market hairy, the decision will definitely go towards making sure your income is secure in these times rather than chasing the dream of playing sports.”

On prime of that, the ECB’s inaugural Hundred match is anticipated to be cancelled this summer time, as established areas of the sport are prioritised. The new-format league included girls’s and males’s groups for every franchise and broadcast offers with Sky Sports and the BBC. Scrapping it means much less visibility for ladies’s cricket, and Telegraph Sport additionally revealed final week that participant salaries (a median of £8,000 for feminine gamers) can be sacrificed too.