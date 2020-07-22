LIEAGLE Hoverboard, 6.5″ Self Balancing Scooter Hover Board with UL2272 Certified Wheels LED Lights for Kids Adults



Price: $119.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 03:06:03 UTC – Details)



LIEAGLE passes UL 2272 safety certification for safe driving, suitable for kids and adults.Using high-tech technology, coupled with high-quality materials, give you a safe experience!Whether you’re riding around your neighborhood or cruising to a friend’s place, LIEAGLE offers the performance and maneuverability you need to make every ride a blast. LIEAGLE has self-balancing function and skid resistance rubber foot platforms, to keep you going for many rides to come.

EASY TO USE & STABLE CONTROL: The Hoverboard specially designed for the beginners & amateurs, easy to learn and maintain balance. It can go straight, make a turn and rotate for 360 degrees locally, and is operated at will! Powerful 160W brushless motors provides an awesome hover board riding experience.It no bluetooth.

SAFTY GUARANTEED & PLAY IT AT EASE: Hoverboard has passed UL2272 certification. The pedal is designed to be Non-slip(anti-skid), users will not feel very tired after long-term use.

HOVERBOARD PATINETAS ELECTRICAS FEATURES: Electronic Based Hoverboard, Impeccable Speed Controlled by Rider, 2 LED Light Up Flash Wheels- Desirable Front LED Lights; Equipped with a DC24V / 2AH battery.

IDEARL FOR VARIOUS OCCASIONS: Hoverboard suitable for the beginners, office workers, amateurs, dog and cat walkers and daytrippers, and can be given to friends as a cool surprise. Let’s enjoy the unlimited dazzle and fun with LIEAGLE self-balancing scooter!

CONFIDENT TO ORDER: Shipped from the U.S.A.LIEAGELE will Provide Service for Every Customer.Any issue just don’t hesitate to contact us.