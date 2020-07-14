Lidl will open 25 new stores in UK this year creating 1,000 jobs

Lidl is planning on opening 25 new stores in the UK by the end of the year, creating 1,000 more jobs.

The proposals will also see the retailer invest £1.3billion in the UK for 2021 and 2022 – seeing another 100 stores created across Britain and 4,000 new jobs.

In total, Lidl intends to open 1,000 new UK branches by the end of 2023, boosting job hopes amid the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent months, despite the pandemic, Lidl stores have opened in locations including Birmingham, Torquay and across London.

The supermarket has also created more than 2,500 temporary jobs, to support existing teams during lockdown.

‘Families up and down the country rely on Lidl for affordable, high quality groceries,’ Härtnagel said.

Lidl GB chief executive Christian Härtnagel said: ‘It is testament to the continued hard work of our colleagues that we are able to continue forging ahead with our expansion plans, despite the challenging circumstances that have been faced over the past months.

‘I am incredibly grateful to all Lidl teams for their unwavering commitment to keeping the nation fed, and we very much look forward to welcoming more people into the Lidl family in the weeks and months ahead.’

‘With new Lidl stores opening every month, we are offering more communities the opportunity to shop for our great quality products at Lidl prices.’