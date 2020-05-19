Licensing ‘will minimize corruption risks’ in tourism, says specialist – Armenian News

Licensing in the tourism industries will basically minimize the corruption dangers, growing some great benefits of the sector, says the Armenian Tourism Federation’s president.

At a information convention on Tuesday, Mekhak Apresyan known as consideration significantly to the damages incurred in the previous months as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“The tourism sector is obviously in a state of idleness now, and there are obligations in terms of re-establishing [the business activity],” he mentioned, refraining from extra particular particulars.

Addressing a just lately initiated invoice proposing a compulsory licensing for sure types of tourism exercise, Apresyan famous that the problem was topic to lively debates additionally in the previous,, with many insisting that the licensing procedures would possibly doubtlessly impose sure restrictions (not being tailor-made to the psychology of particular tourism companies).

“We had debates over that also before the revolution [2018 government transition processes], but there were registration- and licensing-related problems. There was a period when it wasn’t time to address the topic, but that time has now arrived as licensing is not an end in itself,” he added.

Apresyan, who earlier headed the State Tourism Committee, mentioned they initially knew that non-public corporations could be against the concept, treating it as an pointless burden. But he agreed that it’s now higher to consider growing the sector’s benefits relatively than creating an additional overload.

“That ‘burden’ is a salvation in terms of [boosting] competitiveness in tourism and ensuring sustainable development. And the decision is going to be adopted soon. We are hopeful it will take place in the nearest future to allow us to get the processes under way,” he added.

Apresyan mentioned he additionally expects the transfer to chop down the shadow to a minimal, placing in place “interesting taxation and budgetary mechanisms”.