Libya’s warring parties agreed to resume ceasefire talks – Armenian News

Libya’s warring parties have agreed to resume ceasefire talks amid heavy combating within the capital Tripoli, DPA International reports, citing the United Nations.

The United Nations mission in Libya stated in an announcement late Monday it hopes the resumption of talks will calm the clashes between Libya’s internationally-acknowledged authorities and the jap-based mostly forces, led by commander Khalifa Haftar.

It added {that a} humanitarian truce can be an vital step on the way in which to a everlasting ceasefire, and allow the authorities to focus their efforts on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission didn’t say when the talks would resume, however stated the brand new spherical will probably be performed by way of video convention due to the pandemic.