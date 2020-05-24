Libya’s Tripoli government retakes more areas of capital – Middle East Monitor

Libya’s internationally-recognised government retook elements of southern Tripoli on Friday from the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar, whose 13-month marketing campaign to grab the capital is underneath ever-greater strain.

Fighters for the Government of National Accord (GNA) stated they’d superior into a number of districts and overrun a navy camp. The LNA stated it had already pulled out of these areas in what it stated was a humanitarian gesture for Ramadan.

The GNA has with Turkish assist made sudden strides in latest weeks, seizing a string of cities from the LNA, capturing the strategically essential Watiya airbase and destroying a number of of its Russian-made air defence programs.

The LNA, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Egypt, has promised to reply with a large air marketing campaign and on Thursday its spokesman Ahmed Mismari stated 4 warplanes had change into newly obtainable.

As diplomats warned GGG of the danger of a brand new spherical of escalation with the warring sides’ exterior backers pouring in new weaponry, the main target of the battle shifted in direction of Tarhouna, the largest remaining LNA stronghold in northwest Libya.

The GNA took Asaba, which lies on a significant provide path to Tarhouna on Thursday, placing more strain on LNA forces within the city, which has been subjected to bombardment for weeks.

An LNA navy supply stated GNA forces had been gathering to assault Tarhouna and stated it had downed a drone there.

The United Nations Libya mission stated it was following the mobilisation round Tarhouna with “great concern”, warning all events in opposition to any acts of retribution in an announcement the United States stated it supported.

