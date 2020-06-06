Libya’s Council of Sheikhs and Elders blesses GNA victories, calls for purging rest of territory – Middle East Monitor

On Friday, the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders in the city of Zintan (170 kilometres southwest of Tripoli) blessed the victories of the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) against Haftar’s militias, and the liberation of the entire western region.

The council announced in a statement on Friday that it: “Blesses and congratulates the Libyan people and army for the victories in the legendary battles they fought against the enemy, and the liberation of the entire western region.”

The statement considered that: “The vicious plans of the forces of evil represented by some Arab regimes supporting the return of dictatorship, tyranny and military rule, have been defeated.”

Purging entire country

The council stressed the need to end the presence of Haftar’s forces in the united kingdom and hold them accountable for the crimes they’ve committed, while reiterating its refusal to negotiate with the “war criminal” or recognise him as a partner in the peace process.

It also called for pursuing and bringing Haftar to justice.

The council demanded the concerned parities to develop a method for the post-aggression phase, focusing on rebuilding the army and crushing foreign agendas aiming at destabilising Libya.

