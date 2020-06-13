Libyans welcome military gains against Haftar – Middle East Monitor

Libyan army’s significant military gains against the militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in recent days were welcomed with gratitude and hope among the Libyan people, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the main city, and recently regained get a handle on of strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and the town of Tarhuna.

Last week, the government launched another successful military operation – Path of Victory – to liberate cities in eastern and central Libya, including Sirte, Jufra, towns in Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid.

Northwestern city of Misrata, 250 kilometers (155 miles) northwest of coastal Sirte province, is critical for the continuing military operation.

Airstrikes by Haftar’s militia targeted different points in Misrata, called a coastal and commercial city, throughout its attacks on the main city.

Anadolu Agency correspondent spoke to people living in the town, which played an important role in the resistance against the Haftar’s attacks on the capital.

Yusuf al-Kabir, 63, a retired teacher, applauded Turkey’s essential role in the recent achievements of the Libyan army.

“Libyan people are longing for democracy, peaceful government change and elections”, al-Kabir said, adding he could be against those that come to power by using force.

Kabir invited Turkish organizations and people to Libya to subscribe to the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Hassan Mahmoud, 48, a civil servant, underlined that Libyan people do not welcome the call by the Haftar side for a cease-fire and political solution in the united states any more since the move came after the success of the Libyan army.

Mahmoud also thanked the Turkish people for standing by them during these difficult times.

A political initiative was consented to on June 6 by Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi with Aquila Saleh, the speaker of Libya’s Tobruk-based parliament, and warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The Cairo Declaration called for a cease-fire in Libya at the time of Monday and proposed a fresh assembly to make the House of Representatives and Presidential Council.

Neither the members of Libya’s internationally recognized government nor their international allies were present at the Cairo conference.

The internationally recognized Libyan government announced on June 8 that it will likely be open to negotiations with Haftar only after liberating the town of Sirte and the central Juffra region, home to a strategic military air base.