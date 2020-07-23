Libyan National Army downs Turkish drone west of Sirte – Panorama

Forces from the Libyan National Army (LNA) have shot down a Turkish drone west of the city of Sirte late on Wednesday, according to sources from the eastern-based forces in Libya.

According to the report by Al Arabia, the LNA warned Turkey on Wednesday against making advances toward the Libyan coast, threatening to target any hostile naval vessels present in Libyan waters.

Colonel Abu Bakr al-Abyad, an LNA naval officer, said that any Turkish naval vessel that attempts to approach the Libyan coasts will be subject to destruction, adding that the LNA has “capabilities necessary to defeat any enemy approaching Libya.”

Turkey supports the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is fighting for control of the country against eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar. Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia all back the LNA forces led by Haftar.