Libyan families file US lawsuit accusing LNA leader Haftar of war crimes – Middle East Monitor

Two Libyan families submitted a civil lawsuit in a US federal court late on Thursday accusing Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), of war crimes, human rights abuses and abuse throughout a 2016-2017 offensive to take a secret Libyan district, a court filing revealed, Reuters reports.

The grievance, the 3rd submitted in a US court versus the military leader, is connected to 2016-2017 siege of the Libyan district of Ganfouda, which had actually been surrounded for months as Haftar waged a years-long military project to drive Islamist- led challengers from eastern city of Benghazi.

The fate of civilians caught in Ganfouda had actually been a significant point of contention, with the United Nations and global human rights groups requiring them to be given safe passage amidst accusations of human rights abuses by both sides.

The criminal grievance, submitted in the Eastern District of Virginia, looks for offsetting damages from Haftar, who is a US person and formerly resided in Virginia, according to media reports. Lawyers for the Libyan families likewise composed a letter to Attorney General William Barr, calling him to introduce criminal procedures versus Haftar.

“Mr Haftar and his forces, which are being supported by nations such as Russia, have …