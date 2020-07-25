Libya to sue backers of Egypt military intervention – Middle East Monitor

Libyan tribal chieftains stated they will submit a claim versus tribesmen who required an Egyptian military intervention in Libya, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We reveal the launch of suits versus [Libyan] people who declared to represent the Libyan people and went to Egypt,” checks out a file signed by Libyan tribal chieftains.

They condemned “the behaviour of the decision-makers in Egypt by receiving a group of Libyans who claimed to represent the tribes, but they in fact do not represent the will of the Libyan people”.

The chieftains stated the behaviour of the Egyptian management “was a blatant violation of international law and the UN principles”, going on to tension that those tribesmen “only represent the desires of the criminal Khalifa Haftar”.

READ: Egyptians refuse Sisi’s choice to send out soldiers in Libya

Signatories of the file consist of the seniors of the Libyan cities of Zilten, Surman, Khoms, Al-Ajaylat, Janzur, Souq Al-Jum’ aa in addition to the Al-Sahel and Al-Jabal Notables Councils.

In mid-July, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi consulted with a group of Libyan tribesmen, who stated they have actually mandated the Egyptian military to intervene in Libya to “protect the Libyan sovereignty”.

Al-Sisi’s call to arm the Libyan people in favour of Haftar versus the Libyan Internationally- acknowledged federal government has actually drawn an extensive criticism inside Libya.

Since April 2019, Haftar’s invalid forces have actually introduced attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, leading to more than 1,000 deaths, consisting of civilian ladies and kids.

But the Libyan federal government has actually just recently attained considerable triumphes, pressing Haftar’s dislodge of Tripoli and the tactical city of Tarhuna.

Haftar has actually been supported worldwide by Russia, France, Egypt, and the UAE.

Libya: Egypt’s choice to send its army is ‘a declaration of war’